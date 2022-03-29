Orbán faces toughest election challenge amid Ukraine war

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, widely-seen as an ally of both Russian president Vladimir Putin and former US president Donald Trump, is facing his toughest challenge since coming into power in 2010, from a united opposition, at the general election this Sunday (3 April).

Almost eight million Hungarian voters will elect 199 members of the National Assembly, currently dominated by government Fidesz loyalists.

A politically-charged referendum pushed by the government on the ...