African economies risk suffocation by 'shock' carbon tax

The climate is surely one area where the European Union and African Union should be in step with one another. Curbing global warming and agreeing how to produce clean power would help keep more of the world habitable and prosperous.



Worryingly, however, policy differences between Europe and Africa have been widening.



Africans increasingly see Europeans as indifferent to their need to develop their economies and shake off the poverty that leads many Africans to embark on difficult migr...