‘We should not wait until we have proof of a lot of trafficking because then it might be too late,’ said EU home affairs commissioner @YlvaJohansson (Photo: European Union, 2022)

'Huge risk' children from Ukraine will be trafficked

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned of a "huge risk" that children are being trafficked from Ukraine by criminal gangs.

The comments were made in Estonia on Monday (21 March) by EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson as a mass exodus of Ukrainians into neighbouring EU states continues.

Escaping civilians have faced escalating violence from Russian advances and aerial bombardments. In Mariupol,

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

