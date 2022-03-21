'Huge risk' children from Ukraine will be trafficked

The European Commission has warned of a "huge risk" that children are being trafficked from Ukraine by criminal gangs.
The comments were made in Estonia on Monday (21 March) by EU home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson as a mass exodus of Ukrainians into neighbouring EU states continues.
Escaping civilians have faced escalating violence from Russian advances and aerial bombardments. In Mariupol, Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
