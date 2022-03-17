Ad
euobserver
Vladimir Chizhov (l) at a dinner of the Security & Defence Agenda, a Brussels think-tank, in 2015 - one year after Russia first invaded Ukraine (Photo: Security & Defence Agenda)

Why Russia's EU ambassador should be persona non grata

Opinion
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The last time I interviewed Russia's EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov he was doing what he does best — lying about Russian aggression and mocking its victims.

It was about two months before Russia launched a bloody, all-out war on its peaceful neighbour Ukraine.

Chizhov was slouching in a taupe-coloured leather arm chair in Russia's cavernous embassy building flanked by his young, swivel-eyed spokesman, Sergey Kovalevskiy, while glibly parroting Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine wa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Lviv, an architectural jewel, braces for Russian bombs
The Ukraine war: What will survive of us?
Russian missiles kill 35 as refugee concerns grow
Vladimir Chizhov (l) at a dinner of the Security & Defence Agenda, a Brussels think-tank, in 2015 - one year after Russia first invaded Ukraine (Photo: Security & Defence Agenda)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections