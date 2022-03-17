Why Russia's EU ambassador should be persona non grata

The last time I interviewed Russia's EU ambassador Vladimir Chizhov he was doing what he does best — lying about Russian aggression and mocking its victims.

It was about two months before Russia launched a bloody, all-out war on its peaceful neighbour Ukraine.

Chizhov was slouching in a taupe-coloured leather arm chair in Russia's cavernous embassy building flanked by his young, swivel-eyed spokesman, Sergey Kovalevskiy, while glibly parroting Kremlin propaganda about Ukraine wa...