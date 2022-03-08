Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian flags were on display in Strasbourg at the European Parliament for the plenary session (Photo: European Parliament)

Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Parliament lawmakers are calling for a sanctions regime to tackle meddling by foreign powers after years of "naivety" and "negligence" that had made the EU vulnerable to attacks.

The draft report, from a special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, also calls for the EU-wide ban on foreign funding for European political parties — and legislation to make it harder for foreign regimes to recruit former top politicians.

Among senior ex-politicians cited by ...

