Call for sanctions on foreign meddling and disinformation

European Parliament lawmakers are calling for a sanctions regime to tackle meddling by foreign powers after years of "naivety" and "negligence" that had made the EU vulnerable to attacks.
The draft report, from a special committee on foreign interference and disinformation, also calls for the EU-wide ban on foreign funding for European political parties — and legislation to make it harder for foreign regimes to recruit former top politicians.
Among senior ex-politicians cited by ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
