Scapegoating of LGBTI people on increase in Europe

European politicians have been responsible for a "staggering rise" in anti-LGBTI rhetoric in 2021, fuelling hate-crimes reported in every EU country, according to ILGA-Europe, an advocacy group, in their annual report published on Tuesday (15 February).
The rise of anti-LGBTI rhetoric by officials in Europe is part of a global trend among nationalist-conservative politicians to rally political suppo...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
