Ad
euobserver
The rainbow flag has also become a symbol under increasingly attack. The advocacy group's report said it has been attacked in countries not seen before, including Croatia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland and Spain (Photo: Janis Zakis)

Scapegoating of LGBTI people on increase in Europe

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European politicians have been responsible for a "staggering rise" in anti-LGBTI rhetoric in 2021, fuelling hate-crimes reported in every EU country, according to ILGA-Europe, an advocacy group, in their annual report published on Tuesday (15 February).

The rise of anti-LGBTI rhetoric by officials in Europe is part of a global trend among nationalist-conservative politicians to rally political suppo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Budapest ruling seen as normalising anti-LGBTI sentiment
LGBTIQ rights: Hungary and Poland veto EU children's strategy
Gay rights under threat in divided Europe
Orbán counters EU by calling referendum on anti-LGBTI law
The rainbow flag has also become a symbol under increasingly attack. The advocacy group's report said it has been attacked in countries not seen before, including Croatia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland and Spain (Photo: Janis Zakis)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections