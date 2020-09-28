Ad
euobserver
Moria in Greece - before it was burned to the ground earlier this month (Photo: Save the Children)

Analysis

Between the lines, Europe's new Moria unfolds

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is adamant its new migration and asylum pact will not create refugee ghettos like its Moria hotspot on the Greek island of Lesbos.

It had made similar assertions when it first proposed the hotspot concept in 2015, promising efficient and streamlined asylum management.

The European Commission official who declared himself the "father" of the hotspot concept, once described it as the beating heart of Europ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Visegrad countries immediately push back on new migration pact
Refugee who witnessed Moria fire describes 'hell'
Legal complaint filed with EU Commission over migration
EU migration pact to deter asylum
Moria in Greece - before it was burned to the ground earlier this month (Photo: Save the Children)

Tags

MigrationAnalysis

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections