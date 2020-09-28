Between the lines, Europe's new Moria unfolds

The European Commission is adamant its new migration and asylum pact will not create refugee ghettos like its Moria hotspot on the Greek island of Lesbos.
It had made similar assertions when it first proposed the hotspot concept in 2015, promising efficient and streamlined asylum management.
The European Commission official who declared himself the "father" of the hotspot concept, once described it as the beating heart of Europ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
