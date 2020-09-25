Why no EU progress on Black Lives Matter?

In June, in response to the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the European Parliament passed a resolution denouncing police brutality in the US, acknowledging the mass protests in response, and calling for European action against structural racism.
Yet, months later, for many EU decisionmakers the problems of racism in policing and criminal legal systems - th...
Mitali Nagrecha is head of networks at Brussels-based NGO Fair Trials.
