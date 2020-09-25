Ad
euobserver
The European Commission's Anti-racism Action Plan, published last week, is right to call for more training of police officers - but its underlying conception of the problems of policing in Europe is too narrow (Photo: EUobserver)

Why no EU progress on Black Lives Matter?

EU Political
Opinion
by Mitali Nagrecha, Brussels,

In June, in response to the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the European Parliament passed a resolution denouncing police brutality in the US, acknowledging the mass protests in response, and calling for European action against structural racism.

Yet, months later, for many EU decisionmakers the problems of racism in policing and criminal legal systems - th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mitali Nagrecha is head of networks at Brussels-based NGO Fair Trials.

Related articles

EU's smallest institution warned on 'threats, blackmail'
Von der Leyen keen to hire more black EU officials
Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'
Black MEPs: Why no non-white EU commissioners?
The European Commission's Anti-racism Action Plan, published last week, is right to call for more training of police officers - but its underlying conception of the problems of policing in Europe is too narrow (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Mitali Nagrecha is head of networks at Brussels-based NGO Fair Trials.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections