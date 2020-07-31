Ad
euobserver
Ghostwriter campaign was 'aligned' with Russian interests, Mandiant Solutions said (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

First use of new EU sanctions against Russia, China hackers

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has imposed new-model sanctions on Russian and Chinese cybercriminals, but fresh revelations of Russia-linked media-hacking indicate it might need to go further.

The EU asset-freezes and visa bans, imposed Thursday (30 July), targeted four officers from Russia's military intelligence service, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU), as well as the GRU's Mo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Human rights abusers to face future EU blacklists
EU agrees hair-trigger sanctions on chemical weapons
EU names China and Russia as top hackers
Ghostwriter campaign was 'aligned' with Russian interests, Mandiant Solutions said (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections