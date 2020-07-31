First use of new EU sanctions against Russia, China hackers

The EU has imposed new-model sanctions on Russian and Chinese cybercriminals, but fresh revelations of Russia-linked media-hacking indicate it might need to go further.
The EU asset-freezes and visa bans, imposed Thursday (30 July), targeted four officers from Russia's military intelligence service, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU), as well as the GRU's Mo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
