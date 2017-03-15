Ad
Tusk told MEPs: The EU will not be intimidated by London. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tusk: No deal on Brexit would hit UK hardest

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Ending the Brexit negotiations without a deal would hit the UK the hardest, European Council president Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday (15 March), fending off threats from London that no deal would be better than a bad deal.

"I want to be clear that a 'no deal scenario' would be bad for everyone, but above all for the UK, because it would leave a number of issues unresolved," the recently re-elected head of the European Council told MEPs in Strasbourg.

Eszter Zalan

