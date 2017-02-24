Juncker envisages EU of core groups

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has said that EU states which wanted deeper integration should press ahead in core groups in reaction to the UK’s departure.

“We can do many things together, but this is no longer a time when we can imagine everyone doing the same thing together," he said at a speech in the Louvain-la-Neuve university in Belgium on Thursday (23 February).

“We have to come up with an answer to this historical question, which is to ask ourselves: 'Do we...