Security paper and Ukraine top EU agenda this WEEK

The European Commission will this week (28 April) unveil a "security agenda" for the EU including how to tackle terrorism, organised crime, and cyber crime.

The EU's internal security has become a much higher political priority as member states grapple with the phenonomen of thousands of European citizens going to Syria and elsewhere to take part in Jihadi fighting.

The Paris attacks in January, and, a month later, in Copenhagen, have highlighted the problem of 'home-grown' terror...