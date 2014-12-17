EU leaders hold 'Coke Light' summit on investments, Russia

The first EU summit chaired by Donald Tusk, the new EU council president, already has a nickname: “Coke Light”.

The term was coined by Liberal leader Guy Verhofstadt, a former Belgian Prime Minister, who at one point was touted for the EU commission presidency.

His criticism: the draft four-page text for the summit conclusions - circulated among ambassadors ahead of the meeting - is too short and too general. Last year in December, the summit conclusions were 26 pages long.

...