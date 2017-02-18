Ad
euobserver
"Be assured: president Trump and the American people are fully devoted to our transatlantic union," US vice president Pence said in Munich. (Photo: MSC)

US reassures Europe on Nato and Russia, again

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US vice-president Mike Pence crowned a week of American diplomacy in Europe on Saturday (18 February) by promising to stick by Nato and to take a tough line on Russia.

"The president [Donald Trump] asked me to be here today to convey a message, a reassurance - the United States of America strongly supports Nato and we will be unwavering in our commitment to this transatlantic alliance,” Pence told the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

