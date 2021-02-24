Ethiopia war creating new 'refugee crisis', EU envoy warns

Ethiopia's civil war could fuel a new EU refugee drama, amid "out of control" violence, Finland's foreign minister has warned.

"We're seeing the beginning of one more potentially big refugee crisis in the world," Pekka Haavisto told press in Brussels on Tuesday (23 February), according to the AFP news agency.

"If you don't influence it now, then the circumstances will build so that there are more and more refugees coming [toward Europe]," he added.

Haavisto spoke after vi...