Finnish foreign affairs minister Pekka Haavisto (r) briefed EU colleagues on Monday and Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ethiopia war creating new 'refugee crisis', EU envoy warns

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ethiopia's civil war could fuel a new EU refugee drama, amid "out of control" violence, Finland's foreign minister has warned.

"We're seeing the beginning of one more potentially big refugee crisis in the world," Pekka Haavisto told press in Brussels on Tuesday (23 February), according to the AFP news agency.

"If you don't influence it now, then the circumstances will build so that there are more and more refugees coming [toward Europe]," he added.

Haavisto spoke after vi...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

