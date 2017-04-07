US claims European support for Syria strike

The US has said its allies in Europe have endorsed missile strikes against the Syrian regime, but Russia warned of “negative consequences”.

Speaking shortly after US warships in the Mediterranean fired almost 60 cruise missiles at a Syrian air base at around 3AM central European time on Thursday (6 April), Rex Tillerson, the US secretary of state, said: “The response from our allies in Europe as well as in the region in the Middle East has been overwhelmingly supportive”.

Sever...