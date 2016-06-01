Commission wants to extend its investment plan

The European Commission said on Wednesday (1 June) it would like to extend its investment plan after its scheduled end in 2018.

It said it would present a proposal in the autumn but did not specify for how long it would seek an extension from the EU member states and parliament.

The announcement came as the EU executive provided figures to demonstrate that its flagship "Juncker plan" launched 18 months ago by the president of the commission is working.

"The investment plan i...