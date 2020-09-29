'Sponsored returns' may shuffle failed asylum seekers around EU

The European Commission wants member states to increase deportations of people not entitled to international protection.
But its latest plan, part of last week's migration and asylum pact, to get them to sponsor returns for other member states may simply end up shuffling people with no right to asylum around Europe.
In fact, only 29 percent of people ordered to return last year were sent back to their actual home countries - the lowest figure since 2011.
The commission's sp...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
