Visegrad countries immediately push back on new migration pact

The prime ministers of the central European 'Visegrad Four' countries pushed back against the EU Commission's migration reform package on Thursday (24 September) - only a day after it was presented.

After a meeting in Brussels with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki, and the Czech prime minister Andrej Babis said the plan was unacceptable to the V4 group, which also includes Slovakia. (Prime minister...