Ad
euobserver
Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki (l), Hungarian premier Vitkor Orban, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Czech PM Andrej Babia in the Berlaymont HQ (Photo: European Commission)

Visegrad countries immediately push back on new migration pact

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The prime ministers of the central European 'Visegrad Four' countries pushed back against the EU Commission's migration reform package on Thursday (24 September) - only a day after it was presented.

After a meeting in Brussels with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki, and the Czech prime minister Andrej Babis said the plan was unacceptable to the V4 group, which also includes Slovakia. (Prime minister...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Legal complaint filed with EU Commission over migration
EU migration pact to deter asylum
Commissioner: No one will like new EU migration pact
Court: Three countries broke EU law on migrant relocation
Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki (l), Hungarian premier Vitkor Orban, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Czech PM Andrej Babia in the Berlaymont HQ (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections