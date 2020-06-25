EU's landmark GDPR failing to live up to full potential

A two-year review of the EU data protection regulation (GDPR) published by the European Commission on Wednesday (24 June) revealed that its application and enforcement both remain problematic.

"The GDPR is the perfect example of how the European Union, based on a fundamental rights' approach, empowers its citizens and gives businesses opportunities to make the most of the digital revolution," said the EU commissioner for values and transparency, Věra Jourová.

"But we all must con...