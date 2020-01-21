US retiree, scammed by former EU official, awaits justice

Regina L. Hayes navigates her electric scooter down a long, narrow hallway at the Pacifica Skylyn Senior Living nursing home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the US.

She turns into a large living area, continues into a small adjoining library, and carefully takes a seat at a wooden desk.

Moments later, she begins to tell the story of how she lost her life savings in an elaborate scam that links back to a former EU commissioner from Malta and an American international fraudster ...