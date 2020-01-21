US retiree, scammed by former EU official, awaits justice

Regina L. Hayes navigates her electric scooter down a long, narrow hallway at the Pacifica Skylyn Senior Living nursing home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the US.
She turns into a large living area, continues into a small adjoining library, and carefully takes a seat at a wooden desk.
Moments later, she begins to tell the story of how she lost her life savings in an elaborate scam that links back to a former EU commissioner from Malta and an American international fraudster ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.