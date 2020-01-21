Ad
Regina Hayes (l) and Mike Brady in South Carolina in December 2019 (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Feature

US retiree, scammed by former EU official, awaits justice

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Spartanburg, South Carolina,
Regina Hayes (l) and Mike Brady in South Carolina in December 2019 (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Regina L. Hayes navigates her electric scooter down a long, narrow hallway at the Pacifica Skylyn Senior Living nursing home in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in the US.

She turns into a large living area, continues into a small adjoining library, and carefully takes a seat at a wooden desk.

Moments later, she begins to tell the story of how she lost her life savings in an elaborate scam that links back to a former EU commissioner from Malta and an American international fraudster ...

