Ursula von der Leyen spent Wednesday meeting with MEPs to try to get their approval as commission president (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen struggles to gain EU parliament support

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission president nominee Ursula von der Leyen was grilled by MEPs on Wednesday (10 July) in the European Parliament as she sought to secure a majority for her approval in the assembly.

The German defence minister made her pitch to the liberals of Renew Europe, the Socialists and Democrats and the Greens on Wednesday, but - in both groups - she faced scepticism about her responses, that some MEPs described as "vague".

The 60-year-old Christian Democrat failed to change...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

