Greens eye 'kingmaker' role among MEPs for von der Leyen

Just 24 hours after being the last-minute nomination as the new European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen visited the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday (3 July) in order to gather support from the political groups for the post.

Von der Leyen needs an absolute majority of MEPs to back her in a vote in mid-July, to confirm her nomination as commission president. Otherwise the heads of states and government must then present an alternative candidate.

It was her...