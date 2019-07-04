Tusk warns MEPs against institutional battle on top jobs

EU Council president Donald Tusk on Thursday (4 July) urged MEPs not to seek an institutional battle with the EU Council of member states - and not to reject the first woman nominated by national leaders to run the EU Commission for the next five years.

In a speech summing up the EU summit that named the new European leadership team of top posts, Tusk said he hoped for"good cooperation between our institutions".

"To some, the parliament represents genuine European democracy beca...