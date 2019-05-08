Ad
euobserver
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte called the EU forecast 'prejudiced' (Photo: Consilium)

Italy on course for new EU budget clash

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Clashes on Italian overspending will shortly return to the EU centre stage, if the European Commission's gloomy forecast comes true.

The Italian budget deficit is set to jump to 3.5 percent of GDP next year - breaking the EU red line of 3 percent, the commission predicted on Tuesday (7 May).

Its debt pile will also peak at 135.2 percent of GDP compared to the EU limit of 60 percent.

The likely scenario comes amid predictions of GDP growth of just 0.1 percent this year - th...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte called the EU forecast 'prejudiced' (Photo: Consilium)

Green Economy

