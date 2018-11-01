Salvini is gambling with core voters' future in budget battle

The Italian government, which is currently at loggerheads with the European Commission over its proposed budget, is often lumped together with other anti-globalists and eurosceptics.
It does indeed share some of these features, such as antagonism to neoliberalism, longing for a strong nation and fear of foreigners.
But the alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League also represents...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.