Having 'won' the Italian elections in March and entered into government with the Five Star Movement, the League under Matteo Salvini (centre) is now trying to expand its appeal in the south of Italy (Photo: quirinale.it)

Salvini is gambling with core voters' future in budget battle

by Mads Frese, Brussels,

The Italian government, which is currently at loggerheads with the European Commission over its proposed budget, is often lumped together with other anti-globalists and eurosceptics.

It does indeed share some of these features, such as antagonism to neoliberalism, longing for a strong nation and fear of foreigners.

But the alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the far-right League also represents...

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

