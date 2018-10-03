May rules out new Brexit vote as final talks speed up

British prime minister Theresa May on Wednesday (3 October) in her speech to the Conservative Party conference ruled out once again Northern Ireland remaining in the EU's customs union to secure a Brexit deal, as a final push in negotiations is planned in the coming days.
May has also ruled out a second Brexit vote saying it would be undemocratic. "A second referendum would be a politicians' vote. Think of what it would do to democracy. Politicians telling people they got it wrong and ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
