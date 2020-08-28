EU secures 300m of potential vaccines, as Covid-19 cases rise

The European Commission announced on Thursday (27 august) that it had successfully signed a contract on behalf of member states with British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine.
The contract also foresees the possible purchase 100 million extra doses to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis among the 27 EU countries.
EU commissioner for health, Stella Kyriakydes, thanked France, Germany, Ital...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
