EU secures 300m of potential vaccines, as Covid-19 cases rise

The European Commission announced on Thursday (27 august) that it had successfully signed a contract on behalf of member states with British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca for the supply of at least 300 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine.

The contract also foresees the possible purchase 100 million extra doses to be distributed on a population-based pro-rata basis among the 27 EU countries.

EU commissioner for health, Stella Kyriakydes, thanked France, Germany, Ital...