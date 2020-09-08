Ad
Parliament president David Sassoli (l) and commission president Ursula von der Leyen previously in Strasbourg. There will be no handshakes this time (Photo: © European Union 2019 - Source : EP)

MEPs fearful of 'red zone' Strasbourg plenary

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As MEPs prepare for the European Parliament's first plenary session in Strasbourg since back in February, question marks surround next week's trip to France, after the French government designated the city a coronavirus "red zone".

On Sunday (6 September), French health authorities have put seven more departments, including Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon, on high alert as Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

It means authorities can impose exceptional measures, such as mandatory fac...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

