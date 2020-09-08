MEPs fearful of 'red zone' Strasbourg plenary

As MEPs prepare for the European Parliament's first plenary session in Strasbourg since back in February, question marks surround next week's trip to France, after the French government designated the city a coronavirus "red zone".

On Sunday (6 September), French health authorities have put seven more departments, including Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon, on high alert as Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

It means authorities can impose exceptional measures, such as mandatory fac...