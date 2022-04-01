Ad
euobserver
Evacuation from Irpin, near Kyiv. With Russian siege attacks raging, the elderly and other at-risk groups face isolation and abandonment. (Photo: Vadim Ghirda)

Russian siege attacks prompt calls for 'inclusive' evacuation

Rule of Law
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Russian siege warfare strategy aimed at several cities in Ukraine has been marked by atrocities that disproportionately affect the most vulnerable, according to new testimonies and evidence gathered by Amnesty International.

In their latest report on the war in Ukraine out on Friday (1 April), the human rights group revealed the denial ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Russian war crimes? Over 140 children killed in Ukraine
Western multinationals and Russia: to stay, or to go?
Nato warns of Russian chemical weapons threat
War diamonds: Ukraine slams Russian gems in Belgium
Evacuation from Irpin, near Kyiv. With Russian siege attacks raging, the elderly and other at-risk groups face isolation and abandonment. (Photo: Vadim Ghirda)

Tags

Rule of LawUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections