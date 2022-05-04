EU adds head of Russian Orthodox Church to oil sanctions

The EU is to blacklist Russia's most senior cleric, Patriarch Kirill, as well as going after Kremlin oil revenue in its latest sanctions.

The 75-year old priest, Vladimir Gundayev from St Petersburg, in his recent sermons "blessed the Russian soldiers fighting for the Russian World and Holy Russia in Ukraine", a draft EU sanctions note seen by EUobserver on Wednesday (4 May), said.

He also called for "spiritual purification of U...