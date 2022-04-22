Ad
Commission president von der Leyen had exchanged WhatsApp messages with the CEO of Pfizer (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A handful of European lawmakers are suing the European Commission to fully disclose its Covid vaccine contracts.

Asked to comment, the European Commission on Friday (22 April) told reporters in Brussels that it is bound by confidentiality clauses.

"The commission is in the business of respecting contracts," said European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker.

The commission's argument is unlikely to persuade the transparency push by the five Green MEPs, who lodged t...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.



Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

