MEPs sue EU commission for Covid contract transparency

A handful of European lawmakers are suing the European Commission to fully disclose its Covid vaccine contracts.

Asked to comment, the European Commission on Friday (22 April) told reporters in Brussels that it is bound by confidentiality clauses.

"The commission is in the business of respecting contracts," said European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker.

The commission's argument is unlikely to persuade the transparency push by the five Green MEPs, who lodged t...