Nato warns of Russian chemical weapons threat

Nato leaders have redoubled warnings for Russia not to use chemical weapons or worse in Ukraine amid concern the damage could spill over into neighbouring countries.

"Any use by Russia of a chemical or biological weapon would be unacceptable and result in severe consequences," Nato leaders said in a joint statement in Brussels on Thursday (24 March).

They also agreed to send chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective equipment to Ukraine and to share know-how on c...