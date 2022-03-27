China and Hungary on the spot This WEEK

Top EU officials are scrambling to make sure China won't support Russian president Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.

An EU summit with China on Friday (1 April) will see the issue tackled via videoconference as war rages on in Ukraine.

Both European Council president Charles Michel and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are expected to warn Chinese president Xi Jinping not to undermine EU sanctions against Russia or send it military support.

Similar warning...