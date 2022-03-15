Ad
euobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron's failed attempt to dissuade Vladimir Putin from war in Ukraine, 8 February (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

A call to impose 'sanctions from hell' on Russia

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Kostiantyn Yelisieiev, Kyiv,

From the first days of Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine, foreign media (and through them the official capitals) have been broadcasting live from the frontline.

The frontline of the fight against Putinism.

The truth and objective information they disseminate create an additional shield for Ukraine's defence.

However, recently there has been a new trend. With varying degrees of interest, our foreign partners are interested in the scope of compromises that Kyiv is r...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Kostiantyn Yelisieiev was ambassador of Ukraine to the EU (2010-2015) and diplomatic advisor to the fifth president of Ukraine (2015-2019). He is in Kyiv.

Related articles

Putin, Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court
Ukraine's EU membership bid - symbolic, yes, but essential
The Ukraine war: What will survive of us?
French president Emmanuel Macron's failed attempt to dissuade Vladimir Putin from war in Ukraine, 8 February (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Kostiantyn Yelisieiev was ambassador of Ukraine to the EU (2010-2015) and diplomatic advisor to the fifth president of Ukraine (2015-2019). He is in Kyiv.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections