Ad
euobserver
A decrease in tourism and local business activity have hurt local authorities' revenues (Photo: G.Catania)

Nine-in-ten EU regions face revenue plunge, report finds

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Almost every local government across the EU expects a sharp decrease in revenues this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a report published on Monday (12 October) by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) found.

The new report, by the EU body representing regions and cities in Brussels, states that "over 90 percent of EU regions and municipalities expect a plummet in revenues".

The decrease in revenues in 2020 of subnational authorities in France, Germany and Italy alone ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Cities & regions need support to tackle Covid-19
State of the Union? Cities and regions will be pivotal
EU regions: pandemic should force decision-making rethink
Major regional discrepancies in Covid-19 response, report finds
A decrease in tourism and local business activity have hurt local authorities' revenues (Photo: G.Catania)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections