Turkish court overturns Erdogan's ban on Wikipedia

Turkey's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday (26 December) that the Turkish government's block on Wikipedia is a violation of freedom of expression, in a legal victory against the two-year-old ban.
The ruling was passed by a 10-to-six majority in the Turkish high court and the authorities are expected to lift the restrictions accordingly.
Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017 after the government claimed that the site was part of a "smear campaign" against the country when it...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
