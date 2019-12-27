Ad
euobserver
Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017 after the government claimed that the site was part of a 'smear campaign' against the country (Photo: The Preiser Project)

Turkish court overturns Erdogan's ban on Wikipedia

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Turkey's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday (26 December) that the Turkish government's block on Wikipedia is a violation of freedom of expression, in a legal victory against the two-year-old ban.

The ruling was passed by a 10-to-six majority in the Turkish high court and the authorities are expected to lift the restrictions accordingly.

Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017 after the government claimed that the site was part of a "smear campaign" against the country when it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

'Repatriation' of Syrians in Turkey needs EU action
Erdogan: refugees will enter Europe unless EU does more
Erdogan warns Europe of new migration crisis
Turkey blocked Wikipedia in April 2017 after the government claimed that the site was part of a 'smear campaign' against the country (Photo: The Preiser Project)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections