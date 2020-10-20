EU's Brexit move could end deadlock in talks

The EU on Monday (19 October) made a concession that raised hopes it could unlock stalled talks with the UK on the EU-UK relations by the end of the year, during the all-important political theatrics of the endgame of the post-Brexit talks.

The UK, however, quickly poured cold water on those efforts.

London was irked by the conclusion of the EU summit last week , which demanded that the UK moves on key hurdles on the substance o...