Ad
euobserver
British prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK should prepare for no deal (Photo: Downing Street n10 - Flickr)

Brexit and EU budget in spotlight This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Negotiations on the future relations between the EU and the UK are entering their crucial and final phase, with time running out for any post-Brexit deal to be agreed.

The mood has soured: the EU asked the UK to move on key hurdles, while the London accused Brussels of refusing to negotiate seriously, and failing to offer a Canada-style trade deal.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said that unless the EU comes to London with a fundamental change of approach, the UK will go f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU tells UK to move if it wants post-Brexit deal
EU budget talks suspended in fight for new funds
Germany asks capitals to give a little in EU budget impasse
British prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK should prepare for no deal (Photo: Downing Street n10 - Flickr)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections