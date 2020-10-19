Brexit and EU budget in spotlight This WEEK

Negotiations on the future relations between the EU and the UK are entering their crucial and final phase, with time running out for any post-Brexit deal to be agreed.

The mood has soured: the EU asked the UK to move on key hurdles, while the London accused Brussels of refusing to negotiate seriously, and failing to offer a Canada-style trade deal.

British prime minister Boris Johnson said that unless the EU comes to London with a fundamental change of approach, the UK will go f...