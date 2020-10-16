EU's 2030 climate target left for December summit

EU leaders at their summit on Thursday evening (15 October) did not adopt a specific target for emissions-reductions by 2030, but agreed to "return to the issue" at the next European summit taking place in December.

Last month, the European Commission announced an increase in the existing 2030 emission-reduction target, from 40-percent to 55-percent (on 1990 levels), in order to achieve the EU's 2050 climate-neutrality target.

However, member states urged the commission to assess ...