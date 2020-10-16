Ad
euobserver
EU leaders called on the Commission to assess how the recently proposed 55-percent emissions-reduction target by 2030 would affect each country individually (Photo: European Council)

EU's 2030 climate target left for December summit

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders at their summit on Thursday evening (15 October) did not adopt a specific target for emissions-reductions by 2030, but agreed to "return to the issue" at the next European summit taking place in December.

Last month, the European Commission announced an increase in the existing 2030 emission-reduction target, from 40-percent to 55-percent (on 1990 levels), in order to achieve the EU's 2050 climate-neutrality target.

However, member states urged the commission to assess ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU agency: 'Europe will not meet 2030 climate goals'
EU's new 2030 climate target slammed on 'accounting trick'
MEPs ignore Commission to vote for 60% climate target
Higher EU climate target 'economically feasible'
EU leaders called on the Commission to assess how the recently proposed 55-percent emissions-reduction target by 2030 would affect each country individually (Photo: European Council)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections