The new pact on migration promises better legal pathways towards Europe. (Photo: Tomislav Stjepic / Swedish Migration Agency)

New EU migration pact set for start of summer

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to reveal its new pact on migration and asylum sometime in June.

"I do hope that we will be able to present it in the beginning of the summer," said European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Monday (18 May).

But speaking at a videoconference organised by the Brussels-based think tank Friends of Europe, Johansson suggested that the most contentious aspects of asylum in the new pact have yet to resolved.

Among those are issues deal...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

