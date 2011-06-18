EU steps up security of emissions trading system

EU member states have backed tighter security measures for the EU's emissions trading system (ETS), after cyber-thieves hacked in earlier this year and stole roughly €30 million in carbon credits.
On Friday (17 June) a committee of member state experts opted to support a raft of anti-fraud measures proposed by the European Commission, with the approval of MEPs and national ministers still needed.
National registries, where carbon permits are traded, ground to a halt for 15 days ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here