euobserver
Commission vice-president Vera Jourova warned that the situation in Poland and Hungary has deteriorated (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs call on EU states to act on Hungary and Poland

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs called on EU countries on Wednesday (15 January) to set concrete demands and deadlines for Hungary and Poland, which have been under prolonged EU scrutiny over the rule of law and judicial independence.

The European Parliament debated the Article 7 probes underway in the council of member states against Poland and Hungary.

In a resolution to be adopted on Thursday, MEPs are calling for concrete recommendations under the procedure to the two countries' governments, and set de...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

