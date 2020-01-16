MEPs call on EU states to act on Hungary and Poland

MEPs called on EU countries on Wednesday (15 January) to set concrete demands and deadlines for Hungary and Poland, which have been under prolonged EU scrutiny over the rule of law and judicial independence.

The European Parliament debated the Article 7 probes underway in the council of member states against Poland and Hungary.

In a resolution to be adopted on Thursday, MEPs are calling for concrete recommendations under the procedure to the two countries' governments, and set de...