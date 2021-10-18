Ad
Close up euro banknote showing the Western Balkans region (Photo: Alessandro Marotta)

Let us help protect EU funds in Balkans, NGOs say

by Ana Krstinovska, Ardian Hackaj, Leila Bičakčić, Sarajevo, Skopje, and Tirana,

There is a stretch of brand new, EU-funded railway line from the town of Bitola in North Macedonia to the Greek border.

It was finally finished in 2019 after changes of contractors, delays, and extra funds being spent, but to this day, no train has ever used it, putting into doubt the utility of the whole project.

This kind of thing that would be less likely to happen if the EU listened more to specialised NGOs from the region, who have the local knowledge to highlight problems. ...

Author Bio

Ana Krstinovska is from Estima, a Skopje-based think-tank. Ardian Hackaj is from the Cooperation and Development Institute in Tirana. Leila Bičakčić is from the Centre for Investigative Reporting in Sarajevo

