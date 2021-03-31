Orbán hosts first major meeting on new rightwing alliance

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday (1 April) will host in Budapest Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the leader of the Italian rightwing party, the League, Matteo Salvini, in an effort to build a European alliance, a Hungarian government spokesperson said.

Orbán's Fidesz party left the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) earlier this month.

