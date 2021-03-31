Ad
euobserver
Italy's Matteo Salvini (l) and Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán (r) at the souther border of Hungary (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

Orbán hosts first major meeting on new rightwing alliance

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán on Thursday (1 April) will host in Budapest Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the leader of the Italian rightwing party, the League, Matteo Salvini, in an effort to build a European alliance, a Hungarian government spokesperson said.

Orbán's Fidesz party left the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) earlier this month.

At the time the Hungarian premier wrote...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

