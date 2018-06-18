Is EU retail sector equipped for 21st century?

We all shop.

Filling our trolleys or clicking on the screen of our laptops and smartphones.

We all like the choice of channels and shopping places offered by today's retail. This is how we, as consumers, drive the changes in the retail sector.

In response retail has become increasingly multi-channel.

The value of online sales in the EU practically doubled between 2012 and 2017 reaching over €220bn, and e-commerce is still growing on average by 12 percent a year.