EU council chief Charles Michel represented the UK at the EU summit - in the absence of UK PM Boris Johnson at the EU summit due to the UK election (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU sighs relief after 'decisive' Johnson victory in UK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders have expressed hope on Friday (13 December) that British prime minister Boris Johnson's decisive electoral victory will bring clarity on the UK side on Brexit, and negotiations can start quickly on the future relations.

EU leaders sounded relieved that Johnson's success might speed up the Brexit process that has been in deadlock for months, as they reconvened on Friday for their summit in Brussels.

A divided British parliament has been unable to ratify the withdrawal ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

