Johansson (l) "We should at least once a year have a political management board for Frontex with ministers." (Photo: European Union, 2022)

Analysis

Brussels in push for more oversight over troubled EU border agency

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is mulling additional oversight of the EU's powerful border and coast guard agency, Frontex.

The suggestion amounts to an admission that accountability over the agency, which is the EU's most well funded but also its most contested, is falling short.

But it may also be a way for Brussels to deflect criticism of an agency that could soon take on heavier duties if there's a conflict over Ukraine and a resurgence of pressure on EU borders from people seeking ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

