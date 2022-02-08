Brussels in push for more oversight over troubled EU border agency

The European Commission is mulling additional oversight of the EU's powerful border and coast guard agency, Frontex.

The suggestion amounts to an admission that accountability over the agency, which is the EU's most well funded but also its most contested, is falling short.

But it may also be a way for Brussels to deflect criticism of an agency that could soon take on heavier duties if there's a conflict over Ukraine and a resurgence of pressure on EU borders from people seeking ...