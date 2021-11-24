Progress on new rules brings EU 'closer to a fair tech market'

MEPs in the internal market committee on Tuesday (23 November) adopted its position on the Digital Market Act (DMA) – a landmark piece of legislation setting stricter rules for the so-called online 'gatekeepers', such as Amazon, Apple, Google or Facebook.

The approved text is now expected to receive wide support in the next plenary in December – paving the way for negotiations with EU governments early next year, during the French presidency of the European Council.

The move was ...