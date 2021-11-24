Progress on new rules brings EU 'closer to a fair tech market'

MEPs in the internal market committee on Tuesday (23 November) adopted its position on the Digital Market Act (DMA) – a landmark piece of legislation setting stricter rules for the so-called online 'gatekeepers', such as Amazon, Apple, Google or Facebook.
The approved text is now expected to receive wide support in the next plenary in December – paving the way for negotiations with EU governments early next year, during the French presidency of the European Council.
The move was ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
