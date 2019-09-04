Why Germany must spend to beat the eurosceptics

Germany recorded a recession in the second quarter of this year.

Due to its miniscule value (only 0.1 percent) it would be fairer to rather call it stagnation. However stagnation is also pretty bad news compared to Germany's growth rate of more than one percent in recent years.

Being the biggest economy in the EU, Germany's stagnation is a very worrisome sign for Europe in a time of a series of bad omens: the negative consequences of Brexit, the Trump trade wars, the slowdown of ...