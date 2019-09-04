Why Germany must spend to beat the eurosceptics

Germany recorded a recession in the second quarter of this year.
Due to its miniscule value (only 0.1 percent) it would be fairer to rather call it stagnation. However stagnation is also pretty bad news compared to Germany's growth rate of more than one percent in recent years.
Being the biggest economy in the EU, Germany's stagnation is a very worrisome sign for Europe in a time of a series of bad omens: the negative consequences of Brexit, the Trump trade wars, the slowdown of ...
Yannis Karamitsios, Peter Willisch and Maia Mazurkiewicz are the co-founders of Alliance 4 Europe, a civic organisation established in 2018 campaigning for European unity and values. The views expressed by the authors in this text and strictly personal and do not represent their employers.
